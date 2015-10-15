NEW YORK Oct 15 Federal Reserve policymakers
are publicly expressing different views on monetary policy
because of the "cross currents" in the economic data, Cleveland
Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
While Fed Chair Janet Yellen and most U.S. central bankers,
including Mester, expect to raise interest rates this year,
others including two Federal Reserve board governors have urged
patience. Mester said the Fed is trying to be as clear as it can
on its rationale for policy.
"I'm not surprised that there are different views on policy
at this point," she said of the decision to raise rates after
almost seven years near zero. Nor is she surprised, she said,
that investors are less certain about the Fed's so-called
"reaction function" to economic data as it emerges from the
financial crisis.
