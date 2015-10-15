NEW YORK Oct 15 The Federal Reserve should
begin to hike rates because the U.S. economy has virtually
reached full employment and inflation is gradually rebounding, a
top Fed official said on Thursday.
Repeating a message she has delivered for months, Cleveland
Fed President Loretta Mester said delaying the long-anticipated
policy tightening only risks having to hike rates aggressively
down the line.
Mester, who also said she recently edged down her prediction
for "neutral" long-run interest rates, is in the hawkish
minority at the U.S. central bank. The majority of Fed officials
want to hike later this year, with some dovish officials
preferring to wait until 2016 given a slowdown overseas.
"I believe the economy can handle an increase in the fed
funds rate and that it is appropriate for monetary policy to
take a step back from the emergency measure of zero interest
rates," Mester, who regains a vote on the Fed's policy-setting
committee next year under a rotating system, said at New York
University.
The Fed's preferred inflation measure is at 1.3 percent,
below a 2-percent target, which it has been for more than three
years. Unemployment has fallen to 5.1 percent, down from a
crisis-era high of 10 percent in 2009.
Mester said the economy is "at or nearly at full
employment," adding that a small rate rise "is not tight
monetary policy."
A gradual approach, she said, "will allow us to recalibrate
policy over time as some of the uncertainties surrounding the
underlying economy in the post-crisis world, like the longer-run
economic growth rate, are resolved."
