By Lindsay Dunsmuir
| SARASOTA, Fla.
SARASOTA, Fla. Feb 19 The U.S. economy will get
past a recent bout of market volatility and weak economic data
but interest rates will likely need to remain accommodative for
some time, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester
said on Friday.
"My current expectation is that the U.S. economy will work
through this episode of market turbulence and the soft patch of
economic data to regain its footing for moderate growth," she
said in prepared remarks at a Global Interdependence Center
event in Sarasota, Florida.
Mester also said she still expects inflation to return to
the Fed's 2-percent target, even though it will remain "lower
for longer" than previously thought.
Her views put her at odds with an increasing number of Fed
policymakers. A fellow hawkish Fed policymaker, St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard, made an about-turn earlier this week
saying it would be "unwise" to raise rates further given U.S.
inflation data and global volatility.
Inflation, currently at 1.4 percent, has been below the
Fed's 2-percent target for the past four years. The Fed's
January policy meeting showed growing concern about a steady
drop in inflation expectations, according to minutes published
on Wednesday.
This is not a view to which Mester, a voting member of the
Fed's rate-setting committee this year, subscribes.
"I take less of a signal from the downward moves in
market-based measures of inflation compensation...these more
likely reflect changes in liquidity premia and inflation risk
premia rather than changes in inflation expectations," she said.
Mester acknowledged, however, that policy will likely need
to remain accommodative "for some time" given slow growth
abroad, the strong dollar, more restrictive financial conditions
and the hard-hit energy sector.
She noted that the impact of China's slowdown on the global
economy, market volatility and the risks of low oil prices need
to be considered, but that it was still "premature" to make a
material change to her outlook.
Consumer spending had started the year "on a strong note,"
Mester said, and would continue to be supported by low oil
prices.
Fed officials hold their next policy meeting on March 15-16.
Investors do not currently expect the Fed to raise rates again
this year, according to an analysis of fed funds futures
contracts by the CME Group.
