US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
LONDON, July 1 The Federal Reserve will keep a close eye on China's currency moves and its impact on the global economy and markets, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday.
"They (China) have said they are going to allow some leeway in the renminbi so we are going keep an eye on that," Mester, a voting Fed member, said at an event hosted in London by the European Economics and Financial Centre (EEFC).
She added the tacit pegging of the renminbi to the dollar was not influencing the Fed's thinking and policy decisions, though China's impact on the global economy did. The renminbi, which is still managed by China's central bank, saw its biggest quarterly fall on record between March and June. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Andy Bruce)
Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he hoped that pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine had enough ammunition to respond to what he called aggressive actions by the Ukrainian army.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Kremlin said on Friday it had not imposed any controls on its border with Belarus and that integration with the country was a priority for Moscow.