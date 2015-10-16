WASHINGTON Oct 16 The more the U.S. Federal Reserve delays hiking rates the more risks there will be to the U.S. economy, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday.

"My feeling is the more we delay, the more there will be risks. We've learned from history that things can get away from us ...," she said during an interview with broadcaster Fox Business Network.

Mester, who has repeatedly called for the U.S. central bank to begin raising rates, will regain a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee next year under its rotating system. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)