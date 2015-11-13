CLEVELAND Nov 13 Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Friday said monetary policy will likely stay loose enough to lift U.S. inflation back to the Fed's 2 percent target by early 2017 even as the central bank lifts interest rates from zero.

"I don't see inflation picking up strongly," Mester told reporters after saying in a speech the day to lift rates was quickly approaching. "I get back 2 percent by early 2017 in my forecast. So I don't see urgency to raise rates sharply."

The expectation that inflation will rise slowly is reason to raise rates gradually, she said. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Cleveland; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)