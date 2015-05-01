* Next two jobs reports will be key, policymaker says
* Says Fed is getting close to rates liftoff
By Jonathan Spicer
PHILADELPHIA, May 1 The Federal Reserve is
getting close to the appropriate time to raise interest rates
and all scheduled policy meetings, including one in June, are
"on the table" for a move, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who in the past has
urged a rate hike before mid-year, told reporters that the
decision will hinge on incoming economic data and, in
particular, on employment reports for the months of April and
May.
The U.S. economy's weak winter performance, including
near-zero GDP growth, has pushed back market expectations for a
policy tightening to September or December, when key Fed
meetings are also planned.
Yet the Fed has telegraphed a rate hike this year, and
inflation and employment are not too far from targets. Mester
said most of the weakness was "transitory."
"All meetings are on the table ... I'm going into each
meeting with an assessment of the data that has come in," she
said after a speech on consumer credit at the Philadelphia Fed,
where in the past she ran the research department.
"There are a whole bunch of data releases that will come out
between now and June. But to me the employment reports will be
indicative of a lot," Mester said.
Inflation data released Thursday, including a report showing
solid wage gains in the first quarter, "show things are coming
back a little bit," added Mester, who does not vote on policy
until next year under a rotation.
She was the first Fed official to speak publicly about
policy after the Federal Open Market Committee closed a meeting
Wednesday with a statement highlighting the first-quarter
weakness but also paving the way to a rate hike at any point.
Asked about the statement, Mester said it did not reflect
decreasing confidence that inflation will rebound to a 2 percent
target. "We're getting close to the point where it will be time
to lift off," she said of the coming hike.
