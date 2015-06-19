PITTSBURG, Pa., June 19 The U.S. economy has now grown strong enough to absorb an interest rate hike of 0.25 percent, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday, adding the economy is "at or nearly at" full employment.

Speaking to reporters, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester cited labor market improvement, wage gains, stability in the dollar and oil prices, and expectations that inflation will start to rise as reasons for confidence.

"All those things together paint a picture to me that the economy can withstand a small rate increase," said Mester, who has long called for an earlier tightening than many of her colleagues. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)