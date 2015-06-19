(Adds comments, background)
PITTSBURG, Pa., June 19 The U.S. economy has now
grown strong enough to absorb an interest rate hike of 0.25
percent, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday,
adding the economy is "at or nearly at" full employment.
Speaking to reporters, Cleveland Fed President Loretta
Mester cited recent labor market improvement, wage gains,
stability in the dollar and oil prices, and expectations that
inflation will start to rise as reasons for confidence.
"All those things together paint a picture to me that the
economy can withstand a small rate increase," said Mester, who
has long called for an earlier tightening than many of her
colleagues.
"I do think the economy can support a 25-basis-point
increase in interest rates," she added. "However I also
understand the argument that getting a little more confirming
data is reasonable as well."
The U.S. central bank has kept interest rates near zero for
6-1/2 years to boost the economic recovery, and is looking to
begin hiking rates later this year. After a policy meeting this
week, the Fed published forecasts that showed disagreement among
officials over whether to hike once, twice, or three times
before year end.
Mester appears to be in the three-hike camp.
"I'm probably a little more optimistic about economic
developments," she said. "It's hard to determine at this point
how many rate increases but a gradual path up" is likely, she
added.
Whether it's "one, two, three rate increases (this year),
we're still going to be data dependent."
