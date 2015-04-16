NEW YORK, April 16 Yields on longer-term U.S.
bonds, which remain compressed after years of aggressive
monetary easing, should rise once the Federal Reserve begins
tightening policy, a top Fed policymaker said on Thursday.
Yields on longer-term Treasuries have stayed low in recent
weeks and months even while the Fed has telegraphed an interest
rate hike later this year. Cleveland Fed President Loretta
Mester said she expects at least "some reaction" in long rates
once the central bank lifts its key short-term rate.
Addressing economists, Mester said the Fed would consider
financial conditions as it decides how aggressively to tighten
policy, but that it would not "react" outright to markets. She
repeated she would be open to selling assets if, after rates
liftoff, market yields don't rise enough.
