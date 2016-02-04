NEW YORK Feb 4 A top Federal Reserve official
on Thursday said she is comforted that U.S. interest rates are
headed higher and has not yet been convinced to adjust her
economic expectations beyond a slight delay in a boost to
inflation.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, asked about a
possible rate hike in March, said the central bank does not want
to "shock" markets that today are skeptical of a move. But she
added that policy should not reflect market expectations that
are apt to move.
"I like that we are" gradually raising rates, but the Fed
will respond to an economic slowdown, she said. It will take
"longer than originally thought" for inflation to rise to a
2-percent target, from 1.4 percent now, she added.
