BOSTON Oct 2 Policymakers aiming at financial
stability should follow the tenets of good monetary
policymaking, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, but
should probably conduct each type of policymaking separately.
Both types of policymaking should be governed by clear and
simple rules that can be easily understood, Cleveland Federal
Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said in remarks prepared
for delivery to a conference in Boston. But policymakers should
also keep in mind that policies aimed at thwarting financial
instability can slow the very economic growth that monetary
policy aims at nurturing.
"If effective monetary policy means taking away the punch
bowl just as the party gets going, then effective financial
stability policy might mean taking away the punch bowl before
the guests have even arrived because the risks to financial
stability build up over time and action likely needs to be taken
earlier in order to be effective," Mester said. "(I)t might
behoove policymakers to consider whether it would be better for
central banks to keep their monetary policy and financial
stability policy discussions separate so as to avoid
jeopardizing the independence of monetary policy."
Central bankers globally have struggled to find the right
balance between managing risks to financial stability and
promoting a healthy level of inflation and growth.
With U.S. interest rates near zero for almost seven years,
an increasing number of Fed policymakers have raised concern
about investor risk-taking and possible asset bubbles, and have
suggested that raising rates soon could tamp down those threats.
Mester did not take up the Fed's dilemma directly, but did
say that once stability risks rise high enough, the goals for
monetary policymaking and financial stability become more
closely aligned. It was not clear, however, whether she believes
the United States has reached that point.
Mester will rotate into a voting spot on the Fed's
policy-setting panel next year. She said earlier this week that
she believes the U.S. economy can handle an interest rate hike
this year.
