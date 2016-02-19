SARASOTA, Fla. Feb 19 Cleveland Federal Reserve
President Loretta Mester said on Friday that she still expects
the U.S. central bank to gradually raise interest rates.
"My feeling is the path of interest rates to support the
economy is going to be still one where we gradually reduce the
amount of accommodation," she told reporters following a speech
in Sarasota, Florida.
Mester, who has a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee
this year, declined to say what her view will be at the Fed's
next policy meeting in March.
She added that U.S. inflation data released on Friday was
consistent with her view that inflation will gradually rise back
to the Fed's 2-percent target rate.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)