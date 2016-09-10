(Adds comment from Minneapolis Fed, recasts lede)
By Ann Saphir
DALLAS, Sept 9 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
is seeking a new research director after Sam Schulholfer-Wohl,
who ran the bank's research department for the last three years,
left to take a job at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank.
"After six years at the bank, Sam Schulhofer-Wohl decided to
leave the bank in late August," Minneapolis Fed spokesman David
Wargin said in response to a query from Reuters.
"We are grateful for Sam's many contributions to the
research department and to the bank and wish him every success
in his future endeavors."
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who took the top
job at the bank in January, wants a new research director who
will also advise on monetary policy and attend policy-setting
meetings in Washington, an ad for Schulhofer-Wohl's replacement
shows. The ad, posted on the Minneapolis Fed's website, states
that the application review will begin on Monday.
Fed policymakers, who next meet on Sept. 20-21, are mulling
the timing of their next rate hike.
Many regional Fed presidents bring their research directors
to the meetings. Kashkari, who does not have a background in
economic research himself, has not brought his research chief to
a policy-setting meeting since April.
Kashkari ran the U.S. Treasury's bank bailout program during
the financial crisis and later ran as Republican candidate for
governor in California. He has sought to put his mark on the
Fed's smallest regional bank with a project aimed at solving the
problem of too-big-to-fail banks, and does not often speak
extensively about monetary policy matters.
Schulhofer-Wohl's published research has been on issues
related to monetary policy and the macroeconomy, rather than on
regulatory or banking issues.
His new position at the Chicago Fed is senior economist and
research adviser.
Schulhofer-Wohl and a spokesman for the Chicago Fed did not
immediately respond to an emailed query after regular business
hours on Friday.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft and Himani
Sarkar)