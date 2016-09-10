DALLAS, Sept 9 Sam Schulholfer-Wohl, who ran the
research department at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank from
2013 until recently, has left the bank to take a job as senior
economist and research advisor at the Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank.
The move was confirmed to Reuters by a Minneapolis Fed
spokeswoman. An ad for a new research director is posted on the
Minneapolis Fed's website, although neither bank has made any
public announcement. Schulhofer-Wohl and a spokesman for the
Chicago Fed did not immediately respond to an emailed query
after regular business hours on Friday.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)