NEW YORK, April 26 The Federal Reserve's
inspector general expects to complete this quarter an audit into
the early release of minutes of the central bank's most recent
policy-setting meeting, according to a work plan posted on
Friday.
The early release, which the Fed has said it believes was
accidental, was the central bank's worst security lapse in
years. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's meetings
can be market-sensitive, and some of the recipients of the
minutes, a full day early, were at banks.
"The objective of this audit is to review the processes for
distributing FOMC minutes to Federal Reserve staff and evaluate
the Board's management controls to prevent the early release of
those minutes," the inspector general said.