Nov 19 Federal Reserve policymakers last month
debated ways to beef up the U.S. central bank's statement of
long-run goals and how it communicates its expectations for the
economy and the path of interest rates, minutes of their policy
meeting show.
But they stopped short of making any changes, with most
agreeing there should be a "high bar" to adjusting their
long-run goals statement, which they first issued in 2012 and
have affirmed every January since.
"Most participants agreed that the existing consensus
statement was working well as a communications tool," the
minutes of the Oct. 28-29 meeting said.
The statement lays out the Fed's main goals, including its
2-percent target for inflation, and some Fed officials have
lobbied for new language that would firm up the Fed's commitment
to fight the too-low inflation that has plagued the economy in
recent years.
Among policymakers there was "widespread agreement" that
inflation moderately below 2 percent is just as costly as
inflation moderately above that level, the minutes said, and
many thought that view was already shared by the public.
Some policymakers also suggested ways to incorporate the
goal of financial stability into the statement, but as a whole
decided the matter was too complex to come to a quick decision.
A number of policymakers suggested the Fed should explore
the possibility of developing a consensus forecast, an idea that
was tested and rejected a few years ago. Currently the Fed
releases information on individual forecasts, leaving investors
in the dark about where the core of the committee stands.
Several participants also wanted to make improvements to the
way the Fed presents policymakers' economic forecasts, the
minutes said.
