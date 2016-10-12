WASHINGTON Oct 12 Several voting Federal
Reserve policymakers judged a rate hike would be warranted
"relatively soon" if the U.S. economy continued to strengthen,
according to the minutes of the Fed's September policy meeting
released on Wednesday.
The minutes of the Sept. 20-21 meeting, at which the U.S.
central bank held rates steady, also showed the depth of the
divide at the Fed over timing.
"Several members judged that it would be appropriate to
increase the target range for the federal funds rate relatively
soon if economic developments unfolded about as...expected," the
Fed said in the minutes.
Seventeen policymakers participated at the September policy
meeting, of whom 10 had a vote. In the minutes, both voting
members and the wider group were divided on how much longer they
should allow the labor market and inflation to improve before
raising rates.
The minutes also said "it was noted that a reasonable
argument could be made either for an increase at this meeting or
for waiting for some additional information on the labor market
and inflation."
Three voting members of the rate-setting committee dissented
in the September policy statement in favor of an immediate hike,
the first time since 2011 that so many have taken such action in
the same direction at a single meeting.
In that policy statement, the Fed incorporated new phrasing
saying it would maintain current interest rate levels for "the
time being," widely seen as a hawkish signal.
According to the minutes, however, a few voting members were
concerned the inclusion of the phrase "might be misread as
indicating that the passage of time rather than the accumulation
of evidence" would drive future decisionmaking.
Although Fed policymakers disagree on whether the current
1.7 percent inflation rate is sufficiently close to their 2
percent objective, many voting members remarked that "there were
few signs of emerging inflationary pressures."
Since the meeting, Chair Janet Yellen and several other Fed
policymakers have said they expect a rate hike by year-end
should the labor market and inflation continue to strengthen.
New York Fed President William Dudley said earlier on
Wednesday the Fed could afford to be "gentle" in raising rates
as the U.S. economy has "plenty of room to run."
Almost all agree that after another rate hike, the path of
interest rates will be much shallower than the Fed's last
tightening cycle.
Last Friday's monthly jobs report for September showed that
while employment gains are slowing, they are still well above
the level required to offset population growth.
There are two more meetings scheduled this year, on Nov. 1-2
and Dec. 13-14. Traders have all but ruled out a move at the
meeting that takes place just a week before the Nov. 8 U.S.
presidential election. They currently see about a 70 percent
probability the Fed will raise rates in December, according to
data from CME Group.
Yellen is scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday in Boston,
which may offer insight into the Fed's latest thinking.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)