(Adds details on China)
By Jason Lange and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Jan 6 Federal Reserve policymakers
decided to raise interest rates last month after almost all of
them gained confidence inflation was poised to rise, but some
voiced worries inflation could get stuck at dangerously low
levels.
"Nearly all participants were now reasonably confident
inflation would move back to 2 percent over the medium term,"
the minutes of the Fed's Dec. 15-16 meeting released on
Wednesday said.
But "some members said that their decision to raise the
target range was a close call, particularly given the
uncertainty about inflation dynamics."
The minutes cast light on the fissures that remain in the
U.S. central bank despite a unanimous decision from policymakers
last month to raise rates by a quarter point from near zero, the
first increase in a decade.
The debate over the outlook for inflation will be central to
decisions on how quickly to raise rates over the next year.
The move to hike in December while promising a gradual path
of future increases was a compromise between policymakers who
had been ready to raise rates for months and those who feel the
economy is still at risk from weak inflation and slow global
growth.
Fed policymakers generally expect four quarter-point rate
hikes in 2016, but the minutes made clear that some officials
will be wary of further increases if higher inflation does not
materialize, and all agreed that persistently low inflation was
a worry.
"Because of their significant concern about still-low
readings on actual inflation and the uncertainty and risks
present in the inflation outlook, they agreed to indicate that
the Committee would carefully monitor actual and expected
progress toward its inflation goal," the Fed said in the
document.
Inflation has been below the Fed's target for most of the
last three years, raising concerns that another recession could
tip the economy into a debilitating spiral of falling prices and
wages.
The minutes also detailed the virtues policymakers see in
raising rates at a gradual pace.
Policymakers said a gradual path of hikes would keep policy
stimulus in place for longer, while giving them more time to
confirm inflation was on track to meet the Fed's 2 percent
target, according to the minutes.
Worries about turmoil in foreign financial markets helped
convince the Fed to hold off on rate increases earlier in 2015,
and the minutes showed lingering concerns about economic
weakness in China, which has been a drag on global stock
markets, including on Wednesday.
Policymakers worried "China could find it difficult to
navigate the cyclical and structural changes under way in its
economy," according to the minutes.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)