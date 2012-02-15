Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
WASHINGTON Feb 15 A few Federal Reserve officials in January felt another round of central bank bond buying would be needed before long to support the U.S. economy, but others withheld judgment to await more data.
The few officials who believed more asset purchases could be warranted soon pointed to the prospect for continued high unemployment and a lack of inflation pressure, minutes of the Fed's Jan. 24-25 meeting released on Wednesday showed.
Others thought more bond buying would be necessary only if the recovery lost momentum or if inflation dipped, the minutes said.
All but one of the Fed officials felt that when the time comes for the central bank to reverse its ultra-loose monetary policy, bond sales should follow rate hikes. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Neil Stempleman)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.