* Weak March jobs report may muzzle hawkish tone of minutes
* 'Several' Fed officials expected to halt QE3 by year-end
* Probe into early release of market-sensitive minutes
By Jonathan Spicer
April 10 U.S. Federal Reserve officials appeared
on course last month to end their extraordinary bond buying
stimulus by year-end, suggesting a weak March jobs report may
have taken them by surprise.
Gathering on March 19-20, before the release of the jobs
data, Fed officials took an intellectual deep dive into the
risks and benefits of their unprecedented policy accommodation,
minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday showed.
While they remained sharply divided on how long their bond
purchases should last, the minutes nonetheless suggested they
were nearing a decision to start winding them down, with
"several" policymakers expecting to halt the buying altogether
by the end of the year.
The U.S. central bank released the minutes five hours
earlier than planned on Wednesday because it inadvertently sent
the report to congressional aides and trade organizations on
Tuesday afternoon. The Fed said it was investigating the lapse,
one of its worst in years.
The minutes, which depressed U.S. bond prices, revealed an
intense discussion and several disagreements among the Fed's 19
policymakers about carrying on with buying $85 billion in
Treasury and mortgage bonds per month to stimulate the economy.
Of the 12 officials who have a vote on monetary policy this
year, "a few" expected to taper the purchases around midyear and
to end them later this year, the minutes showed.
"Several others thought that if the outlook for labor market
conditions improved as anticipated, it would probably be
appropriate to slow purchases later in the year and to stop them
by year-end," the minutes said.
At the meeting, officials also debated how best to
eventually return the Fed's balance sheet, now swelled to more
than $3 trillion, to a more normal size in the years ahead, with
no firm decision made on the so-called exit strategy.
In the end, the Fed decided to continue its quantitative
easing program, which is known as QE3 since it is the third such
effort to boost economic growth and spur hiring after 2007-2009
recession.
The decision was made in part because tighter U.S. fiscal
policies could hurt the economic recovery, which before the
March jobs report appeared to be gaining traction.
The dollar hit a four-year high against the yen after the
minutes were released, while prices sank on 10- and 30-year
Treasuries. Stocks rose with the S&P 500 hitting a record.
"These minutes would really be alarming people if we had not
had a weak (March) non-farm payroll," said Michael Jones, chief
investment officer of Riverfront Investment Group in Richmond,
Virginia.
"These minutes seem more strident, there are more voices
cautioning about the exit strategy than in prior minutes, and
the language is more precise."
EYES ON LABOR MARKET
Investors are anxiously predicting when the Fed will slow or
stop its bond buying, which has lifted stocks and bonds.
The Fed has tied the duration of bond buying to a
"substantial improvement" in the labor market outlook, and plans
to keep interest rates near zero until the unemployment rate
drops to 6.5 percent or so.
U.S. joblessness edged down to 7.6 percent last month, but
that was because droves of Americans gave up the search for
work. Employers hired at their weakest pace in nine months in
March, shocking economists and leading some to predict a
later-than-expected end to QE3.
Dennis Lockhart, the head of the Atlanta Fed, said on
Wednesday the March jobs report was disappointing, but cautioned
not to read too much into one month's activity. He added it was
perhaps "premature" for the central bank to begin considering a
tapering or halting of the purchases.
Frustrated by the slow and erratic recovery, the Fed is
looking for economic growth that will lower the unemployment
rate from its historically high level. The economy is expected
to have rebounded strongly in the first quarter from meager
growth late last year.
READY TO TAPER
The minutes emphasized the Fed is ready to taper its
purchases based on economic conditions, rather than halt the
program as it did in the last few years with QE1 and QE2.
One of the 12 voters on Fed policy, likely Kansas City Fed
Bank President Esther George, who dissented at the meeting,
wanted to slow the buying immediately, the minutes showed.
Two of those voters said purchases might well continue as is
through the end of the year, the minutes said. Were the outlook
to deteriorate, "the pace of purchases could be increased."
Of the Fed's full contingent of 19 policymakers, some of
whom rotate in and out of voting positions, many said a
continued solid improvement in the labor market outlook could
prompt them to slow QE3 "at some point over the next several
meetings." A few officials expected to continue the program as
is "at least until late in the year."
Millan Mulraine at TD Securities said the tone of the
minutes was consistent with the "less dovish" message the Fed
and Chairman Ben Bernanke delivered on March 20.
"However, given the recent evidence of weakening domestic
economic growth momentum, the bias will likely now be for the
Fed to push the timing for any asset purchases further into the
horizon - relative to the discussions in March," he wrote.
EXIT STRATEGY
Some within the Fed, especially on the hawkish wing, worry
the unprecedented bond buying will disrupt markets or feed asset
bubbles, stoke future inflation, or lead to political
interference if the central bank starts suffering losses on its
balance sheet later this decade.
The balance sheet could rise to $4 trillion by year end if
QE3 continues apace. While the Fed is transferring large profits
to the U.S. Treasury now, it may run into the red if it sells
these assets when longer-term rates eventually rise.
At the meeting, some officials worried about future asset
sales. Several thought a decision not to sell mortgage-backed
securities, or to sell them only very slowly, would mitigate
financial stability risks and also "damp the decline in
remittances to the Treasury at that time," the minutes said.
EARLY RELEASE
The abrupt release of the minutes at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) on
Wednesday instead of the scheduled 2 p.m. rattled investors and
raised questions over who might have benefited from an early
look at the market-sensitive data.
Though elaborate security measures guard such information,
the minutes were sent to more than 100 people just after 2 p.m.
on Tuesday. A Fed spokesman said it appeared to be "entirely
accidental" and said the central bank will work with market
regulators to investigate.