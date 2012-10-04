By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON Oct 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve may
adopt numerical thresholds for inflation and joblessness that
would serve as guideposts for policy, according to minutes from
a September meeting that revealed some reticence about the
central bank's latest stimulus.
The Fed last month launched a third round of large-scale
bonds buys, announcing an open-ended program that kicks off with
$40 billion per month of new mortgage debt purchases.
Minutes of the Sept. 12-13 meeting released on Thursday
showed the Fed was broadly in agreement that more policy
stimulus was needed given a meager economic recovery, which
registered a paltry 1.3 percent annual rate of growth in the
second quarter.
"Members generally judged that without additional policy
accommodation, economic growth might not be strong enough to
generate sustained improvement in l abor market conditions," the
Fed minutes said.
There was clear support for an approach favored by Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who has advocated
allowing inflation to rise as high as 3 percent for as long as
it takes to get the jobless rate below 7 percent.
But arriving at a consensus on what exact markers to use -
and how to communicate the shift so as to replace the Fed's
current guidance that rates will likely stay low until mid-2015
- remained a tricky task.
"Most participants agreed that the use of numerical
thresholds could be useful in providing more clarity about the
conditionality of the forward guidance but thought that further
work would be needed to address the related communications
challenges," the report said.
With the nation's unemployment rate at 8.1 percent and
expected to have ticked even higher in September, the Fed made
clear it will continue to ease policy until the jobs outlook
improves substantially. It vowed to maintain stimulus as long as
inflation is under control even after the recovery picks up
steam.
While the policy does appear to have broad consensus within
the Fed's influential core, particularly its Washington-based
board of presidentially appointed governors, there was some
unease expressed by some officials.
Inflation hawks at some of the Fed's regional banks are
worried that further expansion of the central bank's balance
sheet, which at $2.8 trillion is already more than triple its
pre-crisis levels, will make it more difficult for the
policy-setting committee to pull back when the time comes.
"Several participants reiterated their concern that
additional purchases might complicate the committee's efforts to
withdraw monetary policy accommodation when it eventually became
appropriate to do so, raising the risk of undesirably high
inflation in the future and potentially unmooring inflation
expectations," the minutes said.
Still, officials saw the risks to the inflation outlook as
roughly balance and the Fed's forecasts suggest price growth
will remain shy of the central bank's 2 percent target for the
foreseeable future.