WASHINGTON Jan 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve
pressed ahead at its last policy-setting meeting with plans to
begin raising interest rates later this year despite an
apparently vigorous debate over how to communicate its
intentions.
According to minutes of the Fed's December meeting, released
on Wednesday, U.S. central bankers reviewed a broad set of data
showing that the economic recovery in the United States was
holding its own in a world that was turning in the wrong
direction - with recession threatening in Japan and Europe and a
slowdown in major emerging markets.
Plummeting oil prices were pushing the United States further
from the Fed's inflation target, but consumers appeared poised
to spend, jobs were being created, and business investment
seemed steady.
"Many participants pointed to relatively high levels of
consumer confidence as signaling near-term strength in
discretionary consumer spending, and most participants judged
that the recent significant decline in energy prices would
provide a boost," the minutes said.
"Industry contacts pointed to generally solid business
conditions, with businesses in many parts of the country
expressing some optimism about prospects for further improvement
in 2015. Manufacturing activity was strong."
But with inflation still low, and the economic outlook for
the euro zone and Japan darkening, the Fed struggled for how
best to square the circle - acknowledging improvement in the
United States while not committing to any particular timetable
for raising rates.
