* More than 100 people got Fed minutes a day early
* Fed says not sure if anyone traded on information
* Incident marks rare lapse on sensitive Fed communications
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, April 10 The Federal Reserve
launched an investigation on Wednesday into the U.S. central
bank's worst security lapse in years, but said it appeared the
early release of market-sensitive minutes of a policy meeting,
including to some banks, was accidental.
Minutes of Fed meetings can shed vital light on the future
path of U.S. monetary policy and frequently impact financial
markets worldwide. As such, they are normally guarded by
elaborate security measures.
"At this time, we do not know whether there was any trading
related to inadvertent early distribution of the minutes," a Fed
spokesman said. "We will be working with market regulators, the
SEC and CFTC, to ensure they have the information they need to
evaluate the incident."
Securities and Exchange Commission spokesman John Nester
confirmed the SEC had been contacted by the Fed, but declined
further comment. A spokesman for the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission also confirmed that the agency had been informed by
the Fed.
The Fed's inspector general is also investigating.
The central bank said it discovered the error around 6:30
a.m. (1030 GMT) on Wednesday. More than 100 people, primarily
congressional staffers and employees of trade associations, had
received the minutes of its March policy meeting around 2 p.m.
(1800 GMT) on Tuesday - about 24 hours before their scheduled
public release.
Among those who received the minutes early were people with
email addresses that identified them as working for a number of
financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital,
Wells Fargo, Citigroup, UBS and JPMorgan, which regularly trade
on new information about U.S. monetary policy.
After discovering the breach, the Fed decided it would
publish the minutes at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT).
"We discovered the early distribution on our own early this
morning and we released the minutes publicly as early as
practicable," the Fed spokesman said. "Every indication at this
time is that the early release of the minutes was entirely
accidental."
The spokesman said the people who got the minutes on Tuesday
had been on a list of professional contacts held by an
individual at the central bank.
A copy of the email obtained by Reuters showed it was sent
by Brian Gross, a member of the Fed's congressional liaison
staff. The minutes were sent as an attachment to the email that
was labeled as being embargoed for release at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT);
the attachment referenced both Wednesday and the date April 10.
Long-time watchers of the central bank could not recall
another incident when such a highly sensitive document was
released a day early.
"It's certainly an embarrassment for the Fed," said Robert
Brusca, chief economist at Fact and Opinion Economics in New
York. "It will make the Fed mind its technology better."
Several other congressional staffers contacted by Reuters
said that they had received the email of the minutes on Tuesday,
but had not noticed until after the story broke.
SENSITIVE RELEASE
The minutes detail discussions between the 19 members of the
policy-setting committee over each of the Fed's regular two-day
meetings, held eight times a year, plus Fed staff forecasts for
the U.S. economic outlook.
Although they do not name individual officials' policy
preferences, the minutes give a pretty clear sense of where the
consensus at the Fed lies around key issues, such as if and when
it plans to taper monthly Fed bond purchases.
Such insight into possible future Fed actions can move the
prices of stocks, bonds and currencies. The release of the
minutes three weeks after each policy meeting has become a key
trading event in the financial markets calendar.
Indeed, the latest set of minutes, which suggested
policymakers were nearing a decision on tapering their bond
purchases, pushed prices for U.S. government debt lower and
helped lift the dollar to a four-year high against the yen after
they were released broadly on Wednesday morning.
The minutes of the previous two meetings had an even bigger
impact. Minutes released in late February led to the biggest
drop in U.S. stocks in three months, while minutes in January
sparked a selloff in the Treasury market that drove benchmark
yields to their highest level since May 2012.
Premature disclosures of sensitive U.S. government data is
unusual but not unprecedented. Last August, the U.S. Labor
Department accidentally posted weekly jobless claims data to its
website the afternoon before the report was due to be released.
Lawyers and former federal prosecutors said that any insider
trading case based on the early release of the minutes would
hinge on whether the recipient of the information specifically
knew the details were provided on a confidential basis.
"The major issue is whether the recipients understood that
the information that was leaked early was confidential," said
Mark Fickes, a partner in BraunHagey & Borden LLP in San
Francisco, and a former senior SEC trial counsel. "It would be
hard to imagine liability if the early release were totally
accidental and the recipient didn't know the release was early."