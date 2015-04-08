(Adds detail from minutes, background)
NEW YORK, April 8 Federal Reserve officials are
considering selling short-term bonds if, after they tighten U.S.
monetary policy, it becomes necessary to trim usage of a new
tool they plan to use to help lift interest rates.
The option, revealed in minutes of the U.S. central bank's
March policy meeting, was one of several on the table. But it
could come as a surprise given the Fed has all but ruled out
sales from its $4.5 trillion portfolio of Treasury and mortgage
assets.
Policymakers considered a range of options to both ramp up
use of the new tool, called an overnight reverse repurchase
facility, or ON RRP, and to later reduce its use if necessary.
When rates are finally raised, options to increase use
included temporarily raising the cap on overnight repos or
eliminating the cap altogether, the minutes showed on Wednesday.
The cap currently is $300 billion.
At a later date, if it becomes necessary to actively reduce
interest in ON RRP because markets are looking unstable, the Fed
could sell bonds or allow its massive portfolio of assets to run
off sooner than planned, the minutes show.
The Fed has said it will keep topping up its balance sheet
until some time after rates are raised. Selling assets would
give money market funds more places to invest short term,
instead of using the overnight reverse repurchase facility.
Less risky options for the Fed included increasing use of
term reverse repos and so-called term deposit facilities, or
raising the rate it pays on excess bank reserves, which
policymakers saw as the best initial option.
"Many" Fed officials said at the meeting that selling
short-term assets "could be considered at some stage if
necessary."
But "a number" of them said it could be difficult to explain
it to the public. The move risked "an outsized market reaction"
if it were seen to signal "a tighter overall stance of monetary
policy than they had anticipated" or a greater willingness to
sell longer-term bonds, they said.
The Fed has been testing new tools for months to help mop up
trillions of dollars of excess reserves in financial markets, in
the wake of the financial crisis.
While the Fed wants to ensure the tools will help it lift
borrowing costs when the time comes, it doesn't want to
destabilize short-term money markets.
A couple of Fed officials said that risks to financial
stability would only be small if the cap on ON RRP were
temporarily raised, the minutes show.
