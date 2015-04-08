NEW YORK, April 8 Federal Reserve officials are considering selling short-term bonds if, after they tighten U.S. monetary policy, it becomes necessary to trim usage of a new tool they plan to use to help lift interest rates.

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's March policy meeting show officials considered a range of options to both ramp up use of the tool, called an overnight reverse repurchase facility, or ON RRP, and to later reduce its use if necessary.

When rates are finally raised, options to increase use included temporarily raising the cap on overnight repos or eliminating the cap altogether, the minutes show. The current cap is $300 billion.

At a later date, if it becomes necessary to actively reduce interest in ON RRP, the Fed could sell bonds or allow its massive portfolio of assets to run off sooner than planned, the minutes show.

It could also adjust increase use of term reverse repos and so-called term deposit facilities, or adjust the rate it pays on excess bank reserves, which was seen as the best initial option.