NEW YORK, April 8 Federal Reserve officials are
considering selling short-term bonds if, after they tighten U.S.
monetary policy, it becomes necessary to trim usage of a new
tool they plan to use to help lift interest rates.
Minutes from the U.S. central bank's March policy meeting
show officials considered a range of options to both ramp up use
of the tool, called an overnight reverse repurchase facility, or
ON RRP, and to later reduce its use if necessary.
When rates are finally raised, options to increase use
included temporarily raising the cap on overnight repos or
eliminating the cap altogether, the minutes show. The current
cap is $300 billion.
At a later date, if it becomes necessary to actively reduce
interest in ON RRP, the Fed could sell bonds or allow its
massive portfolio of assets to run off sooner than planned, the
minutes show.
It could also adjust increase use of term reverse repos and
so-called term deposit facilities, or adjust the rate it pays on
excess bank reserves, which was seen as the best initial option.
