NEW YORK Nov 19 Federal Reserve policymakers decided to run only a temporary program of longer-term reverse repurchase agreements to avoid the risk of market disruptions at year end, when demand for cash-like instruments soars, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's October meeting.

Members of the Fed's policy committee considered raising the cap on a fixed-rate overnight reverse repo facility, known as the ON RRP, from $300 billion, but ultimately decided that such a move would "raise the risks for financial markets" that led to the cap in the first place, minutes of the Oct. 28-29 meeting show.

In the end, the Fed started running term repos to gather information about another tool to help it eventually tighten monetary policy. It will release more information on the term RRP operations early next month. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)