NEW YORK Nov 19 Federal Reserve policymakers
decided to run only a temporary program of longer-term reverse
repurchase agreements to avoid the risk of market disruptions at
year end, when demand for cash-like instruments soars, according
to minutes of the U.S. central bank's October meeting.
Members of the Fed's policy committee considered raising the
cap on a fixed-rate overnight reverse repo facility, known as
the ON RRP, from $300 billion, but ultimately decided that such
a move would "raise the risks for financial markets" that led to
the cap in the first place, minutes of the Oct. 28-29 meeting
show.
In the end, the Fed started running term repos to gather
information about another tool to help it eventually tighten
monetary policy. It will release more information on the term
RRP operations early next month.
