By Jonathan Spicer
| NEW YORK, July 19
NEW YORK, July 19 Federal Reserve economists are
pushing reforms that would protect against runs on U.S. money
market mutual funds by introducing a 'minimum balance at risk'
to dissuade investors from running at the first sign of trouble.
The minimum balance would make the financial system more
fair, reduce systemic risk and protect smaller investors who can
be left with losses if larger investors in their fund withdraw
cash first, argues the staff report by the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York.
The popular money market mutual funds are required to invest
in low-risk securities, and had some $2.7 trillion in assets at
the end of last year.
In 2008, the market's vulnerabilities came to light when the
big Reserve Primary Fund "broke the buck," meaning its per-share
value fell below $1 because of heavy losses on debt holdings in
Lehman Brothers, which had collapsed a few days earlier.
The New York Fed's plan comes as the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission debates its own proposals including
combining capital buffers and a withholding of redemption
requests by investors, or alternatively a floating net asset
value.
In a statement, New York Fed President William Dudley said
he would "strongly endorse" the adoption of any proposal that is
consistent with the basic idea discussed in the staff report
released Thursday by his regional Fed bank.
"Further reform of money funds is essential for our nation's
financial stability," said Dudley, whose Fed bank is Wall
Street's main regulator and is responsible for the U.S. central
bank's open market actions.
Dudley supports the SEC's plan, a Fed official said.
The Fed proposal would require a "small fraction" of each
fund investor's recent balances to be demarcated to absorb
losses if the fund is liquidated.
Redemptions of these minimum balances at risk would be
delayed for 30 days, "creating a disincentive to redeem if the
fund is likely to have losses," said the 77-page paper
co-authored by New York Fed economists and officials Patrick
McCabe, Marco Cipriani, Michael Holscher and Antoine Martin.
Under the plan, small investors could be exempted from the
minimum balance requirement.
Investors in money market mutual funds - which are not
required to hold capital - are currently better off being among
the first to run when there is trouble because they would get
100 cents on the dollar.
Last month, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren floated the
idea of expanding the bank "stress tests" to include the likely
support these institutions would need to provide to the money
market funds that they sponsor.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)