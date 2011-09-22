(Repeats Sept. 21 story for wider readership)
By Ross Kerber
Sept 21 The Federal Reserve's efforts to
rebalance its bond portfolio could restore at least some
revenue for money market mutual funds that have suffered from
low interest rates on their short-term securities, industry
specialists said.
With a $400 billion program described on Wednesday the Fed
aims to cut long-term interest rates by selling short-term
securities and purchasing longer-dated Treasuries. The added
supply of short-term notes in theory should lower their price
and increase the yields they pay. [ID:nFEDAHEAD]
That could also lead companies issuing commercial paper to
offer higher interest rates to the money funds that buy them,
said Dan Wiener, who edits a newsletter for investors of
Vanguard Group Inc, a big money-fund operator.
"I would be looking for a slight increase" in the yields
the money funds could generate, Wiener said in interview. Since
the funds now pay close to no interest, he said they will be
anxious to find ways to improve yield. "Every basis point
counts when you're only getting 1 or 2 basis points," he said.
HUGE PROBLEMS
Low interest rates have been a huge problem for the $2.6
trillion money fund sector and shaken its traditional role as a
place investors could earn slightly higher yields than in bank
accounts.
Fund companies have waived the fees they charge to hold
investor cash as a result, including closely held Fidelity
Investments and Vanguard. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) waived
$240 million in fees in the first six months of 2011 alone, for
instance.
Another large money fund operator is Federated Investors
Inc (FII.N), which waived $79.4 million in fees in the quarter
ended June 30.
In its last earnings call the company had forecast that if
its gross yields improved by 10 basis points, that would likely
reduce the impact of fee waivers by one-third, and that a 25
basis-point increase would reduce impact of fee waivers by
two-thirds.
Speaking before the Fed acted, Federated Executive
Vice-President Deborah Cunningham said it is a "realistic
scenario" that the Fed's steps would reduce fee waivers, though
not likely soon enough to affect earnings in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30.
NOT A LOT OF MONEY
Peter Crane, whose Cranedata.com site follows the industry,
cautioned the Fed action might boost yields just by a few basis
points, however, which might not make a difference. "Four
hundred billion dollars isn't a whole lot" compared with the
total industry and other money kept in short-term pools, he
said.
