BRIEF-Dividend 15 Split announces offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares
* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent
NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. municipal bond market shrank slightly to $3.831 trillion in the third quarter from a revised $3.838 trillion in the second quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.
Households, or retail investors, held $1.591 trillion of muni bonds compared with $1.598 trillion the previous quarter.
Property and casualty insurance companies bought $19 billion of munis in the third quarter after a revised $1.9 billion of acquisitions in the second quarter. Life insurance companies added $7.6 billion to their muni holdings, while U.S. banks picked up $40 billion.
U.S mutual funds bought $75.9 billion of munis in the third quarter, and exchange-traded funds added $6.2 billion.
Foreign owners bought $14 billion of muni bonds. Their third quarter holdings were $93.3 billion, the highest level on record. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)
ABUJA, Jan 26 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday that those who oppose its foreign exchange policy are unpatriotic, after it came under criticism for pegging the naira at an artificially strong rate to the dollar despite strong inflationary pressure.
Jan 26Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.