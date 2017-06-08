By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, June 8
NEW YORK, June 8 The U.S. municipal bond market
shrank slightly to $3.8233 trillion in the first quarter of 2017
from a revised $3.8374 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016,
according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve
released on Thursday.
For the first time in five years, foreign buyers shed muni
bonds, knocking their total holdings off a record high of $94.7
billion in the previous quarter to $90.4 billion.
The last time their total holdings dipped was the second
quarter of 2012, according to historical data.
Overseas investors sold off $17.2 billion versus revised
purchases of $10.4 billion the prior quarter.
Households, or retail investors, held $1.656 trillion of
muni bonds, down slightly from $1.6756 trillion the previous
quarter.
Property and casualty insurance companies shed $8.4 billion
of munis in the first quarter and life insurance companies added
$6.9 billion to their muni holdings. U.S. banks picked up $25.1
billion, half of the amount they added they previous quarter.
U.S. mutual funds added $43.6 billion after having shed
$91.7 billion the previous quarter. Exchange traded funds added
$2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)