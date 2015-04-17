April 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve may allow big
banks to use some municipal bonds to meet new liquidity rules
that ensure they have enough cash during a credit crunch, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The Fed had excluded debt issued by cities and states when
it approved liquidity rules for large banks in September, part
of a global effort to make banks such as JPMorgan Chase
and Citigroup more resilient in a financial crisis.
Fed officials had at that time said they did not think the
rule would have significant implications for the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market. The Fed had also said it planned to
propose allowing certain high-liquid municipal securities to
count as a sellable asset at a later date, after further review.
U.S. cities and states have been urging the Fed, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to classify muni bonds as
highly liquid if they are investment grade and have demonstrated
reliable liquidity during times of economic stress.
However, the plan under discussion falls short of including
all investment-grade municipal bonds, the Journal said.
The exact criteria for the kind of municipal bonds that
would count under the rule has not been set, but a key focus
will be the ability of a bank to sell the bonds in a fairly
short time frame, the newspaper said.
The other regulators - the OCC and the FDIC, do not plan to
follow the Fed, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1yy2WIt)
Reuters could not immediately reach the regulators for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The U.S. municipal bond market grew to $3.652 trillion
during the fourth quarter, with banks picking up $41.1 billion,
up from the prior quarter's $34.5 billion, according to data
released by the Fed in March.
