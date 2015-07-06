SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 The more the "natural"
rate of U.S. employment falls, the longer monetary policy makers
may be able to keep interest rates low, according to research
published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
Federal Reserve policymakers have slashed their estimates of
the longer-run rate of unemployment that translates to a fully
employed economy to about 5.1 percent in June from about 5.6
percent in 2012. They have also cut their estimates of the level
of short-term borrowing costs, minus 2 percent inflation, which
is consistent with a fully normal economy, to about 1.63 percent
from about 2.25 percent.
While both declines suggest a lower policy rate than
otherwise, the drop in the estimate of the "natural"
unemployment rate is likely to have a bigger impact on
policymaking, according to the new research.
"A simple monetary policy rule shows that, compared with
earlier projections of these rates, declines in the natural rate
of unemployment could translate into a longer period of
accommodative monetary policy and declines in the equilibrium
real interest rate could translate into a lower average policy
rate in the long run," San Francisco Fed economists Mary Daly,
Fernanda Nechio and Benjamin Pyle wrote in the regional Fed
bank's latest Economic Letter.
"Over time, the adjustments to the natural rate of
unemployment have contributed more to the decline in the policy
prescription," they added
San Francisco Fed President John Williams has said he
believes it will likely be appropriate for the U.S. central
bank, which has kept its short-term interest rate near zero
since December 2008, to raise the rate two times before the end
of the year, when in his view the economy will likely be at full
employment.
About half of Federal Reserve policymakers share that view,
but the other half prefer a less aggressive approach to raising
interest rates.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Alan Crosby)