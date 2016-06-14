By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, June 14 Evidence that the U.S.
neutral rate of interest remains stalled near zero may slow
Federal Reserve rate hikes even more than expected, tying the
hands of policymakers until a rebound in global demand or other
forces raise that key measure of the economy's underlying
strength.
Though difficult to estimate precisely, the neutral rate is
the point at which monetary policy neither encourages nor
discourages spending and investment, and is thus a key measure
of whether a given federal funds rate is stimulating or
restricting the economy.
With the Fed still trying to encourage spending, investment
and hiring, a low neutral rate means the Fed has less room to
move before that stimulus is gone.
Fed estimates published online show little consistent
movement in the neutral rate in recent years even as the labor
market tightened and growth continued above trend, confounding
expectations that it would move higher in an economy expanding
beyond potential.
Officials cite a variety of possible explanations, but the
result is the same: until policymakers are satisfied that the
neutral rate is moving higher, they face an effective cap of 2
percent or even less on the federal funds rate.
A 2 percent inflation rate, the Fed's target, would put the
"real" federal funds rate at zero. If inflation remains below
target, the ceiling on the Fed would be that much lower as well.
That is a far cry from the 3.5 to 4 percent that the Fed's
policy rate has averaged since the 1990s, and means the central
bank will treat each move with particular caution, current and
former Fed officials say.
It also means the central bank would be stuck near zero, and
more likely to have to return to unconventional policy in a
downturn; it could also force discussion of whether to raise the
inflation target in order to try to push the entire rate
structure higher.
In recent remarks Governor Lael Brainard and Chair Janet
Yellen laid responsibility for the low neutral rate on a variety
of factors, including the United States' aging population, weak
productivity, and weak global demand that may anchor U.S. rates
until the rest of the world recovers.
Though Fed officials have tended to treat the low neutral
rate as one more cyclical problem that would eventually
disappear during a sustained recovery, "it now appears the
neutral rate may be historically low for some time to come,"
Brainard said earlier this month.
"If that is true it means we are closer to neutral today
than we thought we were, which means the appropriate path of
policy is likely to be more gradual and more shallow...What
seems the most clear-cut observation is that we are going to
want to engage in a fairly cautious approach."
The Fed has been waylaid more than once in its rate hike
plans by the state of the global economy, and is expected to
delay any hike again at its meeting that ends Wednesday in part
because of Britain's upcoming vote on whether to leave the
European Union.
But recent data and Fed discussion of the neutral rate show
the more chronic influence that low global rates and weak global
growth may exert on the Fed's effort to return U.S. monetary
policy to a more normal setting.
According to the economic model typically cited by Yellen
and others in discussing the neutral rate, conditions are ripe
for the neutral rate to move higher and give the Fed the room it
needs to raise rates.
That model, developed by San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams and the board's Monetary Affairs
director Thomas Laubach, estimates that the inflation-adjusted
size of the U.S. economy moved beyond its potential nearly two
years ago, and that the positive "output gap" has been growing
larger.
In general a larger output gap would produce a higher
estimate of the neutral rate. However, in the time since the
economy moved beyond potential in 2014, the model's estimate of
the neutral rate has remained below zero in all but the first
quarter of this year.
In a footnote of the published version of recent remarks
Yellen made in Philadelphia, Yellen cited "persistently weak
growth abroad, the high exchange value of the dollar, low rates
of household formation, and weak productivity growth" as key
reasons why she thinks the neutral rate is depressed.
BONDS DIP TO NEGATIVE YIELDS
As the Fed contemplates when to move next, the dynamics
working against it were obvious this week when the yield on
Germany's 10-year bond dropped into negative territory, helping
keep the spread between it and the U.S. 10-year Treasury note
near a euro-era high.
That gap in risk-free yields and the United State's general
performance relative to Europe and Japan, has driven the dollar
higher, curbed U.S. exports, and may have fed through to the
recent hiring slowdown in the U.S. industrial sector - all
factors that could help depress the neutral rate.
A move higher in U.S. target rates risks reinforcing those
trends, likely leading the Fed to feel its way forward until
Europe and Japan can also move from the zero lower bound - a day
that may be far in the future.
"If anywhere along this path international conditions or
skittishness become such that the dollar takes off and capital
flows disrupt a weak world and all of that affects inflation and
job gains, then we will have a real fundamental question for
them to resolve," said Jon Faust, a Johns Hopkins University
professor and former advisor to the Fed board.
"How hard do we push on going it alone?"
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)