NEW YORK Nov 2 Morgan Stanley Chairman
and Chief Executive James Gorman has been elected to the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York's board as a Class A director
representing Group 1 banks with capital and surplus of more than
$1 billion, the New York Fed said on Monday.
Gorman, 57, will serve a three-year term as a board
director, starting on Jan. 1, 2016, the New York Fed said in a
statement.
Class A directors represent the member banks of the New York
Fed district, while Class B directors and Class C directors
represent the interests of the public.
Morgan Stanley is a U.S. primary dealer, or one of the 22
top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal
Reserve.
The Australian-born Gorman will succeed Richard Carrión who
is chairman and CEO of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.
The other two Class A directors are Paul Mello, who is the
CEO and president of Solvay Bank, and Gerald Lipkin, the
chairman, CEO and president of Valley National Bank.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)