(Corrects paragraph 13 to show Beacon Policy Advisors is a
research and not a lobbying firm)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, March 13 As the Senate Banking
committee pushes ahead with its agenda, one target emerging on
both sides of the political aisle is the New York Federal
Reserve Bank and its role in the financial industry.
The New York Fed has come under increased pressure from
lawmakers who say the bank is too cozy with Wall Street, a
charge that gained attention from bank examiner tapes leaked
last fall.
Republicans and Democrats on the powerful committee have yet
to agree on what changes to impose on the New York Fed, whose
role traditionally has been to be the central bank's eyes and
ears on Wall Street.
Committee Chairman Richard Shelby discussed the structure of
the New York Fed with Fed Chair Janet Yellen in a meeting this
week, a Senate Banking aide said on Friday.
The Alabama Republican has expressed interest in a plan by
outgoing Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher that includes
stripping the New York Fed of its permanent vote on policy and
transferring Wall Street oversight from New York to other
regional banks.
Senator Sherrod Brown, the committee's top Democrat, does
not support the Fisher plan.
"I don't know what re-arranging the chess pieces does,"
Brown told Reuters this week. "I don't think that really changes
the Fed that much."
Brown backs a bill requiring the New York Fed president be a
White House appointee with congressional approval.
"If that's a place the chairman wants to go, that's the kind
of thing that maybe we can discuss," Brown said.
Shelby appears more interested in structural reform of the
Fed than a full audit of the central bank, Brown said.
The seven Washington-based Fed governors are White House
appointees and are confirmed by the Senate. The Fed's 12
regional bank presidents are chosen by their own boards.
Eleven of the banks rotate into voting positions on the
Fed's policy-setting committee, while New York has a permanent
vote, given the large role it plays overseeing Wall Street.
"I think they want to formally remove more power from the
New York Fed and give it to the board," said Brandon Barford, a
partner at research firm Beacon Policy Advisors, who noted that
the New York Fed has often served as a "useful foil" for both
parties.
Shelby also wants regulatory relief for small banks, which
Democrats support as long as restrictions on large banks are
retained.
"The goal is to do one package covering all areas," the
Senate Banking aide said, referring to Fed reform, regulatory
relief and related issues the committee takes up in the coming
weeks. The committee hopes to have a combined bill by April, the
aide said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Dan Grebler)