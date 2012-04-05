(Adds economist comments, Sack's age)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 5 Brian Sack, who oversees the
U.S. Federal Reserve's dealings with Wall Street and was seen as
a "rising star" within the central bank, will resign from his
post later this year, the New York Fed said on its website on
Thursday.
Sack, 41, has been the head of the New York Federal
Reserve's markets group since June 2009. His tenure includes the
implementation of the central bank's unconventional measures to
stabilize the banking system and pull the U.S. economy out the
worst recession since the Great Depression.
"Mr. Sack will remain in his current position as head of the
Markets Group and Manager of the System Open Market
Account(SOMA) until June 29, 2012, to help ensure a smooth
transition," the regional Fed bank said in a statement.
Sack's resignation is "entirely his own decision," and he
has not lined up another job after he leaves the New York Fed, a
Fed spokesman said.
Sack will be placed on leave until Sept. 14, during which
time he will have limited contact with the New York Fed and no
access to the bank's information, including Federal Open Market
Committee and supervisory materials, the New York Fed said,
adding it has started the search process for a replacement.
Sack replaced William Dudley, the current president of the
New York Fed and a permanent voting member on the Federal Open
Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group.
Sack's departure should not have a material impact on Fed
policy, which is at a cross-road as U.S. economic growth has
shown tentative signs of gaining momentum. But there are those
inside the Fed and on Wall Street who believe more monetary
stimulus, likely a third round of bond purchases nicknamed QE3,
might be required to avert a rather sluggish economic recovery
from being derailed.
"I don't think it will mean a lot for Fed policy. They pride
themselves with having a deep bench and not dependent on any
single person," said Julia Coronado, chief North America
economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Sack oversaw much of the Fed's quantitative easing measures
that have ballooned its balance sheet to $2.86 trillion.
Prior to joining the New York Fed, Sack was a vice president
at Macroeconomic Advisers, an economic research firm, where he
conducted extensive analysis of the interactions between Fed
policies, financial markets and the U.S. economy, according to
the New York Fed's online biography on him.
Before joining Macroeconomics Advisers in 2004, Sack was the
head of the Monetary and Financial Markets Analysis section at
the Fed's Board of Governors. His responsibilities in that role
included preparing materials on financial market developments
for the policy-setting FOMC and briefing Board members about
those developments.
BNP's Coronado, who knew Sack when they were working
together at the Federal Reserve Board, said, "He was a rising
star on the Board...He rose through the ranks very quickly."
