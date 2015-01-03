(Adds background)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 2 The White House will soon
announce a nominee to the Federal Reserve Board, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday, in a move that would
begin the process of filling one of the Fed's two empty seats in
Washington.
The person said the White House will announce a nominee next
week or the following week, adding that the nominee will likely
have a community banking background.
The move comes as the new U.S. Congress convenes next week,
with Republicans in control of both chambers after wresting the
Senate from Democrats in November. The Fed is expected to come
under heavier political pressure this year, from both
Republicans and Democrats, as it pulls back from its
unprecedented economic stimulus and begins raising interest
rates.
The U.S. central bank has five Fed governors in place on the
seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the
president, subject to Senate confirmation.
Not one of the five governors has experience in the
community banking industry, which has led to speculation that
the White House would name someone from the sector as a nominee.
Reuters reported in April that Diana Preston, a lawyer who
left a post at the American Bankers Association; Rebeca Romero
Rainey, who runs a small bank in New Mexico; and Ann Marie
Mehlum, who headed an Oregon-based bank before joining a federal
small-business agency, were among the Fed board candidates the
White House was considering.
Former Treasury official Michael Barr's name also surfaced
as a possible Fed board candidate.
But the White House did not move on any of those names and
attention on the two empty Fed seats faded in the second half of
last year. It resurfaced as Congress was wrapping up in
December.
A decision by the U.S. Senate last month to set aside a
terrorism insurance bill until 2015 killed a provision requiring
that one seat on the Fed board be dedicated to a person with
community banking experience. But the provision is likely to
come up again because it has strong support in both the House of
Representatives and the Senate.
Many U.S. lawmakers worry that big Wall Street firms hold
undue sway at the U.S. central bank and see adding a community
banker as a way to temper that.
A Federal Reserve spokeswoman declined to comment on the
matter. A White House official who did not want to be named said
the president did not have any immediate personnel announcements
to make.
