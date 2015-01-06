WASHINGTON Jan 6 President Barack Obama plans
to nominate community banker Allan Landon for a seat on the U.S.
Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Landon, a partner with private investment fund Community
BanCapital, served as chief executive of the Bank of Hawaii
until 2010. The source said the White House would announce the
nomination later on Tuesday.
Landon, reached by telephone, declined to comment and
referred calls to the White House press office.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Chris Reese)