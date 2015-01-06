(Corrects to remove unrelated metadata)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 6 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday nominated community banker Allan Landon for a seat on
the U.S. Federal Reserve's board, responding to calls for a
greater voice for Main Street in the central bank's
deliberations.
Landon, a partner at private investment fund Community
BanCapital, was chief executive of the Bank of Hawaii
from 2004 until 2010. Previously, he had worked as the bank's
chief financial officer and as CFO at First American in
Tennessee.
Several lawmakers on Capitol Hill had urged the White House
to name someone with community banking experience to one of the
two open seats on the central bank's board, concerned that big
Wall Street companies hold too much sway.
"Landon's experience as the CEO of a community bank and his
broader sector experience will bring a much-needed community
bank perspective to the board's deliberations," Independent
Community Bankers of America President Camden Fine said in a
statement.
Landon has ties to Washington and Obama's family.
The president's grandmother Madelyn Dunham was one of the
first female vice presidents at the Bank of Hawaii. At a
community service after her death in late-2008, Landon read
aloud a letter from the newly elected president.
He also serves on the boards of the Smithsonian Institution
and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Bob Jones, chief executive at Evansville, Indiana-based Old
National Bancorp, who knows Landon personally, said Landon would
bring a fresh perspective to a central bank dominated by
officials with academic or government backgrounds.
"What Al will bring is a common sense approach to both the
economy and banking," he said.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Landon would have a regular
vote on monetary policy, even though Fed governors with
community banking backgrounds typically focus more on
supervision and regulatory issues.
Community banks want relief from aspects of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which the Fed and other
regulators are implementing. Fed officials have said certain
rules could be adjusted to lessen the burden on smaller banks.
BanCapital, based in Portland, Oregon, invests in the debt
of community banks. According to the fund's website, Landon, 66,
was responsible for "sourcing, evaluating and monitoring
investments."
During Landon's years at the Bank of Hawaii, from 1999 to
2010, the company's stock rose 152.6 percent, while over the
same period the S&P 500 was down 14.4 percent.
Before entering banking, Landon had worked at accounting
firm Ernst & Young.
The nomination comes as the Fed prepares for its first
interest rate increase since 2006, which is expected around
mid-year.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Howard Schneider in
Washington, and Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese, Alan Crosby and Steve Orlofsky)