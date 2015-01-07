(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 6 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday nominated former community banker Allan Landon to a seat
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's board, responding to calls for a
greater voice for Main Street in the central bank's
deliberations.
Landon, a partner at private investment fund Community
BanCapital, was chief executive of the Bank of Hawaii
from 2004 until 2010. Previously, he had worked as the bank's
chief financial officer and as CFO at First American in
Tennessee.
Several lawmakers on Capitol Hill had urged the White House
to name someone with community banking experience to one of the
two open seats on the central bank's board, concerned that Wall
Street holds too much sway.
"Those of us fighting against bailouts and the
too-big-to-fail megabanks' special subsidies often get our
voices drowned out by Wall Street," said Senator David Vitter, a
Louisiana Republican, adding that he intended to meet with
Landon.
Independent Community Bankers of America President Camden
Fine said Landon would bring a critical small-bank perspective
to the Fed.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Landon, 66, would join a
central bank facing pressure from Capitol Hill on a number of
fronts, and the addition of a community banker to the board
could defuse one main complaint.
He would have a regular vote on monetary policy, although
his influence on the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee could be limited given the group includes some of the
nation's top economists.
Fed governors with community banking backgrounds typically
focus more on bank supervision and regulation.
"It's the collective wisdom of the board and FOMC that's
important, and the addition of any one person is not going to
change that," said Roberto Perli, partner at economic research
firm Cornerstone Macro and a former senior staffer at the Fed.
The nomination comes as the Fed prepares for its first
interest rate increase since 2006, which is expected around
mid-year.
Landon has ties to Washington and Obama's family.
The president's grandmother Madelyn Dunham was one of the
first female vice presidents at the Bank of Hawaii. At a
community service after her death in late 2008, Landon read
aloud a letter from the newly elected president.
He also serves on the boards of the Smithsonian Institution
and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Bob Jones, chief executive at Evansville, Indiana-based Old
National Bancorp, who knows Landon personally, said he would
bring a fresh perspective to a central bank dominated by
officials with academic or government backgrounds. Landon is a
certified public accountant.
Community banks want relief from aspects of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which the Fed and other
regulators are implementing. Fed officials have said certain
rules could be adjusted to lessen the burden on smaller banks.
Community BanCapital, based in Portland, Oregon, invests in
the debt of community banks. According to the fund's website,
Landon was responsible for "sourcing, evaluating and monitoring
investments."
During Landon's years at the Bank of Hawaii, from 1999 to
2010, the company's stock rose 152.6 percent, while over the
same period the S&P 500 was down 14.4 percent.
Before entering banking, Landon worked at accounting firm
Ernst & Young.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Howard Schneider in
Washington, and Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese, Alan Crosby and Steve Orlofsky)