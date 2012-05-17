(Adds details)
By Donna Smith
WASHINGTON May 17 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
confirmed two nominees to the Federal Reserve, bringing its
short-handed board up to full strength for the first time in six
years as it wrestles with a tepid economic recovery and a revamp
of U.S. financial rules.
The Senate voted 70-24 to confirm Harvard economist Jeremy
Stein and 74-21 to confirm investment banker Jerome Powell.
The seven-member Fed board has been missing one or two
members since 2006. During that time, it has contended with a
virulent financial crisis and the deepest recession since the
Great Depression, taking extraordinary actions to shore up the
financial system and spur the economy.
Its aggressive and unconventional policies have put the Fed
under intense scrutiny from conservatives who say it has been
recklessly courting inflation. At the same time, some voices on
the left argue it has done too little, with the unemployment
rate at a still-lofty 8.1 percent.
"At this time when our economy is struggling to maintain
forward momentum and the Federal Reserve is faced with difficult
decisions about how to help the recovery without creating
problems in the future, it's critical we not leave the Fed
undermanned," Democratic Senator Charles Schumer said during a
brief pre-vote debate.
Stein, who holds a doctorate in economics from the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a Harvard economist
who served briefly as a senior adviser to Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner. He also was a staff member for President
Barack Obama's National Economic Council. Stein specializes in
stock price behavior, corporate investment and financing
decisions.
Powell is a visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center
in Washington. He is a lawyer who also brings Wall Street
experience to the board. He worked at Bankers Trust, the Carlyle
Group and Dillon Read after serving as a Treasury undersecretary
in the administration of former U.S. President George H. W.
Bush.
The Fed's newest members are expected to be sworn in within
several weeks.
RUBBER STAMPS?
The two nominees were approved over the opposition of some
conservative Republicans who worried the pair would rubber stamp
Chairman Ben Bernanke's policies at the central bank.
The nominations had been held up in the Senate after they
were put forward by President Barack Obama in December.
Republican Senator David Vitter, whose objections had nearly
scuttled the nominations, complained during the debate that
Bernanke's "extremely easy money policy" could be dangerous to
the health of the economy.
The Fed has held benchmark overnight interest rates near
zero since late 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in government
and mortgage debt to try to push other borrowing costs lower.
"I am very concerned about the overly accommodative
efforts," Republican Senator Bob Corker said during the debate.
"I think these low interest rates over a long period of time
will create inflation in our country."
Still, Corker voted in favor of Stein and Powell, saying
that they were qualified even though they were not as hawkish on
monetary policy as he would like. A number of other Republicans,
including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, also backed
them.
With Europe teetering on the edge of recession and the U.S.
economy trudging forward uncertainly, some economists say the
Fed may have to step in with further easing of monetary policy
to keep the recovery on track.
BANKING REGULATION CONCERNS
Vitter, who led the opposition to the nominees, argued that
the two could strengthen Bernanke's hand in issuing new
regulations under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law that many
Republicans oppose. "These two new members change the map," he
said. "I think that will significantly push these regulations to
the left."
The Fed, along with other U.S. bank regulators, has to
finalize rules on capital and liquidity requirements, trading
restrictions and how much exposure the largest firms can have to
one another.
All of these rules are top concerns for Wall Street banks,
which argue that proposed regulations go too far and will hamper
their ability to make loans or help companies raise cash.
Financial industry critics dismiss these arguments.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo has taken the lead for the Fed
in crafting the rules. But it is an area where Stein and Powell
could play a major role, given their academic and work
experience with the finance industry.
Fed board terms run for 14 years, but Stein and Powell will
fill unexpired terms. Powell's term would end on Jan. 31, 2014
and Stein's would end on Jan. 31, 2018.
(Additional reporting by Dave Clarke, editing by Kenneth Barry
and Dan Grebler)
and Dan Grebler)