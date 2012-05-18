* First time Fed board has been at full strength since 2006
* Nominees could bolster Bernanke's grip on monetary policy
* Stein, Powell seen making mark on regulatory policy
By Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
confirmed two nominees to the Federal Reserve, bringing its
short-handed board up to full strength for the first time in six
years as it wrestles with a tepid economic recovery and a revamp
of financial rules.
The Senate voted 70-24 to confirm Harvard economist Jeremy
Stein and 74-21 to confirm investment banker Jerome Powell.
The seven-member Fed board has been missing one or two
members since 2006. During that time, it has contended with a
virulent financial crisis and the deepest recession since the
Great Depression, taking extraordinary actions to shore up the
financial system and spur the economy.
Its aggressive and unconventional policies have put the Fed
under intense scrutiny from conservatives who say it has been
recklessly courting inflation. At the same time, some voices on
the left argue it has done too little, with the unemployment
rate at a still-lofty 8.1 percent.
"At this time when our economy is struggling to maintain
forward momentum and the Federal Reserve is faced with difficult
decisions about how to help the recovery without creating
problems in the future, it's critical we not leave the Fed
undermanned," Democratic Senator Charles Schumer said during a
brief pre-vote debate.
Stein, who holds a doctorate in economics from the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a Harvard economist
who served briefly as a senior adviser to Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner. Stein, who specializes in stock price behavior
and corporate investment and financing decisions, was also a
staff member for President Barack Obama's National Economic
Council.
Powell, a visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center
in Washington, is a lawyer with Wall Street experience. He
worked at Bankers Trust, the Carlyle Group and Dillon
Read after serving as a Treasury undersecretary in the
administration of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush.
The Fed's newest members are expected to be sworn in within
several weeks.
RUBBER STAMPS?
The nominees were approved over the opposition of some
conservative Republicans who worried the pair would rubber stamp
Chairman Ben Bernanke's policies at the central bank. Fed board
members almost always vote with the chairman on monetary policy,
and the vote could strengthen Bernanke's hand against potential
opposition from regional Fed banks if he feels the economy is in
need of more support.
Republican Senator David Vitter, whose objections had nearly
scuttled the nominations, complained during the debate that
Bernanke's "extremely easy money policy" could be dangerous to
the health of the economy.
The Fed has held benchmark overnight interest rates near
zero since late 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in government
and mortgage debt to try to push other borrowing costs lower.
Some others also expressed unease.
"I am very concerned about the overly accommodative
efforts," Republican Senator Bob Corker said. "I think these low
interest rates over a long period of time will create inflation
in our country."
Still, Corker voted for Stein and Powell, saying they were
qualified even though they were not as hawkish on monetary
policy as he would like. A number of other Republicans,
including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, also backed
them.
With Europe teetering on the edge of recession and the U.S.
economy trudging forward uncertainly, some economists say the
Fed may have to ease monetary policy further to keep the
recovery on track. Bernanke has said policy is set
appropriately, but has not ruled out further action if needed.
BANKING REGULATION CONCERNS
Vitter, who led the opposition to the nominees, argued they
could strengthen Bernanke's hand in issuing new regulations
under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law that many Republicans
oppose. "These two new members change the map," he said. "I
think that will significantly push these regulations to the
left."
The Fed, along with other U.S. regulators, needs to finalize
rules on bank capital and liquidity, trading restrictions and
how much exposure the largest firms can have to one another.
All of these rules are top concerns for Wall Street banks,
which argue that proposed regulations go too far and will hamper
their ability to make loans or help companies raise cash.
Financial industry critics dismiss these arguments.
Former Fed governor Laurence Meyer, who is now with the
forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers, said the two new
additions to the central bank's board could make valuable
contributions to the monetary policy debate, but that their mark
was more likely to be felt in the regulatory arena given their
academic and work experience with the finance industry.
"They will make especially important contributions to
discussions and decisions related to financial stability and
bank supervision and regulation," he said in a note to clients.
"They will also add valuable insights on financial market
developments."
Fed board terms run for 14 years, but Stein and Powell will
fill unexpired terms. Powell's term would end on Jan. 31, 2014
and Stein's would end on Jan. 31, 2018.
(Additional reporting by Dave Clarke, editing by Kenneth Barry,
Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)