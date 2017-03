WASHINGTON, April 23 The White House is weighing candidates with community banking backgrounds to fill gaps on the Federal Reserve's powerful but depleted board, according to sources familiar with the efforts.

Diana Preston, a lawyer who recently left a post at the American Bankers Association, which represents many small banks, is one of those under consideration, two sources said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)