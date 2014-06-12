(Recasts with results of Senate votes)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
confirmed Stanley Fischer to be vice chairman of the Federal
Reserve and approved Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard as members
of the central bank's board, bolstering the Fed as it prepares
to wind down its extraordinary stimulus.
Fischer, confirmed last month as a member of the board, was
approved to be the central bank's influential No. 2 on a 63 to
24 vote. Powell, already a member of the board, was granted a
new 14-year term on a 67 to 24 vote. Brainard, a former top
official at the U.S. Treasury, was backed 61 to 31.
The votes mean all three should be in place for next week's
meeting of the Fed's monetary policy committee, joining the
debate over how to pull back the economic supports put in place
to counter the recession and nurse the recovery.
The action also cements President Barack Obama's influence
over the Fed and U.S. monetary policy for what may be years to
come.
The five current governors are all Obama appointees and hold
terms that extend until at least 2020 and as late as 2028. There
is no guarantee they will serve that long - Fed governors often
quit before a full 14-year term expires - but Obama also has two
open seats still to fill.
The new members will be plunged quickly into the thick of
decisions requiring long-range judgment about the direction of
the economy.
Fischer and Brainard are expected to share chair Janet
Yellen's focus on keeping an easy monetary policy in place for
some time to lift wages and employment..
Fischer, the former head of the Bank of Israel and a noted
academic, has been outspoken in arguing that the fallout from
the economic crisis showed the need for aggressive central bank
actions. Brainard has argued the same in her former role as head
of international affairs at Treasury.
In the near-term, the course seems smooth. Fed board
governors and regional bank presidents have been generally
optimistic about the pace of economic growth, and have held to a
consensus that the main stimulus program of monthly bond buying
could decline gradually and end later this year.
Still-high unemployment and low inflation mean a decision to
raise interest rates, which have been held near zero since
late-2008, is unlikely until perhaps the middle of next year.
But between now and then, the central bank will face an
array of issues it must tackle to set the stage for that initial
rate increase.
The Fed now holds $4.3 trillion in assets, for example, and
policymakers will have to make a call regarding how long to keep
reinvesting the proceeds of maturing bonds and securities, and
when to let those holdings begin to shrink.
That decision, which is crucial to financial markets, has
already engendered debate and talk of a potential compromise
between those who want to keep the Fed's balance sheet large and
those who feel interest rates should rise sooner and more
quickly.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Krista
Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)