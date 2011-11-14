WASHINGTON Nov 14 The White House is considering naming Jerome Powell, a former Treasury official in the George H.W. Bush administration, for one of the two vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board, a source familiar with the administration's deliberations said on Monday.

Powell served in the Treasury Department from 1990-1993, eventually becoming undersecretary for finance. He was a partner at private equity firm The Carlyle Group from 1997 through 2005.

The nomination of a former Republican political appointee and business executive appears aimed at mollifying Senate Republicans, who blocked an earlier candidate of President Barack Obama for the Fed, Peter Diamond, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist. GOP lawmakers argued Diamond -- who won a Nobel prize for economics in 2010 -- was not qualified for the job and that he was too sympathetic to government intervention in the economy.

In June, during the congressional impasse over raising the federal spending limit, Powell warned in an opinion column published in Politico that a U.S. debt default would be possible and would create catastrophic risks to the financial system.

"The president has made no final decisions on who he will name to the two vacant seats," Amy Brundage, a White House spokeswoman, said.

A lawyer by training, Power worked at Dillon, Read and Bankers Trust Co. after leaving the Bush administration and before joining Carlyle. Powell declined to comment.

The administration's consideration of Powell was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The administration is also considering the nomination of Harvard economist Jeremy Stein to fill the other vacancy, the source said.

Stein is a career academic who taught at M.I.T before taking his current post. He was a senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and a staff member on the National Economic Council in 2009.

As the co-author of a paper presented to a Fed conference in 2008, Stein argued for a capital insurance fund to shield banks from financial shocks.

Stein did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Additional reporting by Alister Bull and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kenneth Barry)