WASHINGTON Nov 14 The White House is
considering naming Jerome Powell, a former Treasury official in
the George H.W. Bush administration, for one of the two
vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board, a source familiar with
the administration's deliberations said on Monday.
Powell served in the Treasury Department from 1990-1993,
eventually becoming undersecretary for finance. He was a
partner at private equity firm The Carlyle Group from 1997
through 2005.
The nomination of a former Republican political appointee
and business executive appears aimed at mollifying Senate
Republicans, who blocked an earlier candidate of President
Barack Obama for the Fed, Peter Diamond, a Massachusetts
Institute of Technology economist. GOP lawmakers argued Diamond
-- who won a Nobel prize for economics in 2010 -- was not
qualified for the job and that he was too sympathetic to
government intervention in the economy.
In June, during the congressional impasse over raising the
federal spending limit, Powell warned in an opinion column
published in Politico that a U.S. debt default would be
possible and would create catastrophic risks to the financial
system.
"The president has made no final decisions on who he will
name to the two vacant seats," Amy Brundage, a White House
spokeswoman, said.
A lawyer by training, Power worked at Dillon, Read and
Bankers Trust Co. after leaving the Bush administration and
before joining Carlyle. Powell declined to comment.
The administration's consideration of Powell was first
reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The administration is also considering the nomination of
Harvard economist Jeremy Stein to fill the other vacancy, the
source said.
Stein is a career academic who taught at M.I.T before
taking his current post. He was a senior adviser to Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and a staff member on the National
Economic Council in 2009.
As the co-author of a paper presented to a Fed conference
in 2008, Stein argued for a capital insurance fund to shield
banks from financial shocks.
Stein did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Additional reporting by
Alister Bull and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Kenneth Barry)