WASHINGTON, April 29 The Senate Banking
Committee approved three nominees to the Federal Reserve's board
on Tuesday, including Stanley Fischer to be the U.S. central
bank's No. 2, in a big step toward replenishing the Fed's
governing body.
The panel also backed the nominations of former senior U.S.
Treasury official Lael Brainard and current Fed Governor Jerome
Powell, who was nominated for another term. All three nominees
were approved on a unanimous voice vote.
The nominations are now cleared to go before the full Senate
for final confirmation votes. A date for Senate consideration
has not yet been set.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)