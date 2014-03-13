WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. regulators are
considering capital surcharges for large banks based on
institutions' sources of funding, Federal Reserve Governor
Jerome Powell said on Thursday.
U.S. regulators are considering ways to prevent banks from
growing so large that they could cause a financial crisis if
they failed.
"One of the things we're looking at is the short-term
wholesale funding aspect of these large institutions," Powell
told U.S. lawmakers during a hearing regarding his nomination
for another term on the Fed's Board of Governors.
"One of the ways to get at that is through some kind of a
capital surcharge based on exposure to short-term wholesale
funding," Powell said, adding that no decision had been made.