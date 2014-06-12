US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to a fresh term on the U.S. central bank's board.
Powell, who has served at the Fed since May 2012, was approved for a fresh term that would carry until January 2028.
The one-time investment banker said earlier this month that the time was not yet ripe to consider raising U.S. interest rates given the "significant amount of slack in the labor market." (Reporting by Howard Schneider and Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.