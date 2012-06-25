CHICAGO, June 25 Data from the U.S. housing boom and bust suggests that Norway's exuberant real estate market is likely a bubble whose bursting could deal a blow to the Norwegian economy, a paper published by the San Francisco Fed said on Monday.

Asset bubbles are notoriously hard to identify as they build because it is hard to tell whether price rises are being fueled by excessive risk-taking or by plausible economic fundamentals.

One way to tell, Norway Central Bank advisor Marius Jurgilas and San Francisco Fed bank senior economist Kevin Lansing argued in the paper, is to take a close look at what people think about the future path of prices.

Using surveys of expectations about house prices in the U.S. five years ago and Norway today, the authors found parallels that suggest trouble may be looming for Norway.

In the United States prior to the housing crash, homebuyers became more optimistic about house prices the more prices rose. Such a view suggests an "irrationally exuberant bubble" since logic dictates that higher prices should mean lower, not higher, returns, the authors wrote.

In Norway, where house prices have risen nearly 30 percent since 2006, a similar trend seems to be in place, they wrote.

"Like U.S. housing investors, Norwegians appear to expect high returns on housing even after a sustained run-up in the price-rent ratio," they wrote. "This is directly at odds with the idea of rationally low risk premiums, but is consistent with investor behavior during bubbles."

Norway's economy has outperformed much of the rest of Europe in part because of its booming housing market. The Norwegian central bank has warned about long-term risks to the economy from rising housing prices, but last month kept interest rates steady at 1.5 percent and suggested that it will keep them there until spring of 2013.

A report from the International Monetary Fund earlier this year suggested Norwegian houses may be "misaligned" by 15 percent to 20 percent.

"History tells us that episodes of sustained rapid credit expansion combined with booming asset prices are almost always followed by periods of financial stress," Jurgilas and Lansing wrote. "Time will tell whether things turn out differently for the Norwegian housing market." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)